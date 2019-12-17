Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper undecided on whether to go on loan

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith says he needs to speak to manager Garry Monk before deciding on his future.

Since his last Championship appearance in April 2018, the 23-year-old has only made two League Cup appearances, both last season.

With Cameron Dawson and Keiren Westwood competing for the No 1 spot at Hillsborough, Wildsmith is clearly third choice.

Wildsmith had loans at Alfreton Town and Barnsley earlier in his career, but he will wait to hear Monk's thoughts before pushing for another when the transfer window opens in January.

“I have to have a word with the gaffer first and see what his thoughts on the situation are,” said Wildsmith. “If someone offered me games, I’m not saying I wouldn’t turn it down but I’m not saying I’d go for it. I don’t know what the situation is with the gaffer.

“We’ll make a decision on that and what we want to do. If the loan move was there I’d obviously see it and have a chat about it. I’ve played a couple of games for the under-23s and I want to get a feeler about what the plan is for me.

“If that’s going out on loan, it’s going out on loan. If it’s staying here, it’s staying here. I’ll honour the gaffer’s decision on that.”

With Wednesday at Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup, Wildsmith's chances of a third-round appearance may have receded. The Owls were knocked out of the League Cup by Everton.

Academy product Wildsmith has made 48 appearances for the club.