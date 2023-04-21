Michael Ihiekwe will be in a Sheffield Wednesday squad for the first time since November as they prepare for one last push to rescue their promotion hopes.

The Owls are only one point outside League One's automatic promotion places but the sides above them, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, not only have momentum they do not, but a game in hand.

And when Wednesday have only two matches to play afater Saturday's visit of Exeter City, that is siginficant.

So to have a man who won promotion from League One last season back from knee ligament damage is significant, especially with manager Darren Moore very cagey about the fitness of fellow centre-back Akin Famewo.

BACK IN THE RANKS: Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Michael Ihiekwe

Ihiekwe came through unscathed playing for the under-21s against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday, hours before the first team won at Bristol Rovers.

"Icky's come through the under-21s game which is great to get some football-specific movements and he's trained with no reaction, which is great," said Moore.

"He's part of the squad.

"It's huge for the group just for his experience and know-how and especially for Icky himself coming here and enjoying his football having suffered that injury. To get him back is almost like a new signing in some respects. To get him back at this stage is excellent and we're pleased to have him on board."

Leaders Plymouth host Cambridge United and Ipswich, a point behind them, are at Peterborough United. Barnsley are at home to Oxford United five points behind their South Yorkshire rivals with a game in hand.