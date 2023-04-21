The Owls are only one point outside League One's automatic promotion places but the sides above them, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, not only have momentum they do not, but a game in hand.
And when Wednesday have only two matches to play afater Saturday's visit of Exeter City, that is siginficant.
So to have a man who won promotion from League One last season back from knee ligament damage is significant, especially with manager Darren Moore very cagey about the fitness of fellow centre-back Akin Famewo.
Ihiekwe came through unscathed playing for the under-21s against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday, hours before the first team won at Bristol Rovers.
"Icky's come through the under-21s game which is great to get some football-specific movements and he's trained with no reaction, which is great," said Moore.
"He's part of the squad.
"It's huge for the group just for his experience and know-how and especially for Icky himself coming here and enjoying his football having suffered that injury. To get him back is almost like a new signing in some respects. To get him back at this stage is excellent and we're pleased to have him on board."
Leaders Plymouth host Cambridge United and Ipswich, a point behind them, are at Peterborough United. Barnsley are at home to Oxford United five points behind their South Yorkshire rivals with a game in hand.
The season finishes on May 7.