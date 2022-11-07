Sheffield Wednesday have wider options after good week for Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten

Against Burton Albion in the Owls' last League One game, Leeds-born Wilks scored his first goal for the club and instantly looked better for it, confidence he took into Friday's FA Cup win over Morecambe.

That night Mighten was introduced for a rare start and scored his first goal of any kind for the club in a brilliant personal display as the Owls pulled off a 2-0 victory.

The lift to both men’s self-belief matters because whilst Wedensday have other players who can operate wide, none are wingers so intent at running at players as Wilks and Mighten.

BRILLIANT PERFORMANCE: Alex Mighten was Sheffield Wednesday's best player in the FA Cup win over Morecambe

Doing that requires confidence. Now they have it, they become much more selectable for manager Darren Moore.

"It gives us the option to play with two wide and open up the pitch," said Moore, who played both in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

"When a team comes and plays in a low block they've got the ability to go past them and open up the pitch.

"I felt we needed that versatility of attacking players this season so it was vital we got those two in. Now we're just getting them up to speed.

CONFIDENCE: Alex Mighten

"We've seen glimpses of what they can bring us and it's quite exciting.

"It does give me different shapes and options but it's what we've worked hard for in the summer.

"With Mallik scoring against Burton and Alex against Morecambe it will do them the power of good so I'm really pleased with them.

"I was so pleased with Alex on Friday because he was a constant thorn in their side."

Mighten, who is on from Nottingham Forest, spoke after Friday's game about its psychological impact.

"When I have the confidence and the crowd behind me, it really lifts my spirit and makes me want to try things," he said.

"Scoring was a really good moment for myself and that boost of confidence was really needed for me.

"You can't put too much pressure on yourself because then you don't play your game and you're fearful at times. You've got to just treat it as a normal game.

"Every single game you go out there and give it everything you've got for the team, that's just what you do.

"You can't really put too much pressure on yourself because it kind of defeats who you are as a player.

"It was always going to be difficult coming here. I knew what I was getting myself in for.

"The team was doing very well so it is not a case of me just slotting straight in. You have got to work your way in and prove yourself.

"You've just got to keep doing the right things every single day and if you keep doing that, the rewards will come.

"I've been training hard every single day and it paid off on Friday, I hope it continues."

"Mallik is my team-mate and we've got a really good relationship. It's inspiration as well if he’s doing well, it gives you that buzz and determination (to do the same).

"(Moore) wants me to play with freedom and to play the game that I have always played.

"That's the reason I am here and the reason he wanted me here.

"I am here to try and be exciting and to create and try and score goals.

"I like to express myself and to try things. I try to create things."

