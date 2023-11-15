Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl anxious for 'quick solution' regarding recruitment supremo

JANUARY may be over six weeks away for Sheffield Wednesday, but Danny Rohl is anxious for a ‘quick solution’ regarding the club’s pursuit of a new head of recruitment.

The Owls head coach has enough on his plate when the Championship programme resumes after the international hiatus, with his rock-bottom side facing nine critical games before the turn of the year and the opening of the winter window on January 1.

Equally, Rohl acknowledges that some key business, both incoming and in terms of freeing up squad space, is likely to prove just as important as he aims to rescue the Owls' season.

Not so long ago, Wednesday were facing the spectre of a transfer embargo, only for owner Dejphon Chansiri to reveal at the start of November that it would be lifted after pumping £2m into the troubled Championship club.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. pictured during Saturday's 4-0 home defeat to Millwall. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Wednesday's strategy is also heavily reliant on bringing in a permanent recruitment supremo, with Chansiri recently stating that it represents a high priority.

Echoing those sentiments, Rohl - whose side return to action at Birmingham City on Saturday week - said: "For sure, it's a key position for me.

"I'm in good communication at the moment with the chairman, we speak very often about this topic.

"Hopefully we will find a quick solution and then we can prepare for the January window. Everybody knows that this is important that we make this next step as a club.

"It's been good for me to have the support and also the good feedback.

"We have to choose the right person for the club and also the right fit for my philosophy. It has to be a good match for both sides.

"I think we will get someone. Hopefully in the next weeks."