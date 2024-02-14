Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl finds some grounds for optimism despite more away woe against Leicester City

The Foxes moved 14 points clear of third-placed Southampton on a night when Wednesday – who have scored just seven away goals this term – slumped to their 13th Championship loss on the road so far in 2023-24.

They are back in action at Millwall on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy scored against his boyhood club for the first time in his career and also played a part in Leicester's opening goal after four minutes, scored by Abdul Fatawu following a defensive faux pas as the hosts led 2-0 at the interval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday players pick up and read a note passed to Leicester City's Harry Winks (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship match. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Rohl was happier with what he saw after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We showed a lot more in the second half and I was happier with our reaction to going behind.

"We changed to a back five but it was more having the belief.

"There was an improvement, but against Leicester you need to be good for 90 minutes and we had one good half.

"That was the positive thing we can take from the game and I think our supporters at the end recognised our second-half performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is what we can do if we are on the front foot, the data showed that. If we could have had one goal, then maybe we can try to do something.

"At Leicester it is a challenge, but we always wanted to try to get something.

"We drew with them at home. We know how strong they are, they are outstanding. But we reacted better than we did against Southampton.

"What we have to do now is come to every game and take as many points as we can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Leicester manager Enzo Maresca refuses to accept that his side are all but promoted.

It looks to be only a matter of time before Maresca's side confirm their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But the Italian coach does not see it that way and warned his players against complacency over the next stage of the season.

"If any of my players show a drop, I will change them, even after two minutes," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They won't play. We aren't changing anything, we have to keep winning and we have to respect our opponents.

"I'm very happy with this win, but now the focus moves on to Saturday when we play Middlesbrough.

"We struggled a little when they changed shape in the second half, but after about 15 or 20 minutes we were OK.