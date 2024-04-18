Szmodics is the leading goalscorer in the second tier with 24 in 41 games, while his 30 goals in all competitions makes him the first Blackburn player to hit that mark since Alan Shearer in 1995/96.

He is comfortably the major reason why Rovers are not down in the drop zone - a position which Wednesday find themselves in with three games to go.

Szmodics’ prowess was there all to see last weekend when he took the one chance he was afforded at Leeds United to stun the promotion chasers with the only goal of the game as the hosts suffered a shock first loss of the season at Elland Road.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, whose side visit Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

On Blackburn, who are six places and five points above Wednesday, as it stands, Rohl said: “They had a big defeat at Bristol and then came back strongly against Leeds.

"They need all the points to make the last step and of course, it is a good team with a strong striker who has scored 30 goals in all competitions, which is not bad!

“This is a challenge for us of course and for me, it is about staying in our match plan and being tactically strong and bringing the right attitude into this game and on the field.

"Since the Middlesbrough game, our attitude and mentality has always been great.

"This league is a hard league and in every week, I have a big challenge and in nearly every team, there are key players who can decide games.

"When you look to the striker at Blackburn, he has scored 30 goals in all competitions and all in all, we have scored 36 (in the league).

"But there is a reason why we are still close to our goal. If we took all the chances, then we would not speak about a big, big game for the relegation fight. Then we would maybe be some points ahead.

"But it makes no sense to think like this and I must prepare my team to create chances again and that we are ready to defend as a team and make good decision-making on the pitch.

"This is what I have tried to do since arriving six months ago. I think I have created a culture where we are really thinking about being successful and I think this is important for the final three games.”

Wednesday must sweat it out on Saturday while rivals Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, QPR, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City are all in action, but for his part, Rohl is not stressing on what goes on elsewhere.

Rohl, whose side will be backed by a huge travelling contingent of 7,400 at Ewood Park, added: “We will see. But for me, it is more important that we have a strong performance.

"It makes no sense to look too much to Saturday and the results. You never what happens in football.

"For me, the focus is on Sunday and are we ready for this battle and fight.