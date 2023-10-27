SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Danny Rohl says that Callum Paterson is available for selection ahead of Sunday's South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

The versatile player missed the midweek loss at Plymouth Argyle with a leg injury, but is back in training and in contention for the Millers encounter.

Rohl will decide his matchday squad after training on Saturday and currently has 27 players to pick from.

Former Millers defender Michael Ihiekwe is yet to be involved in Rohl's two match-day squads, but the German is not dismissing him from being in his plans for the game against his former club as Wednesday seek to secure a much-needed morale-boosting win to spark their season into belated life.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl during the Sky Bet Championship match at Watford last weekend. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire

Young striker Bailey Cadamarteri, who has impressed for the Owls' development squad and has bene in outstanding form, could also potentially be involved.

Rohl, who takes charge of a home game for the first time, said: "He (Paterson) is back and tomorrow, I will have a squad of 27 players and everyone is ready to go for the next match.

"For sure, it shows we have a fantastic medical team and a good team as well. it's good to have everyone involved, now I have to decide after training who is involved in the squad or not."

On the potential for Ihiekwe and Cadamarteri to be involved, he added: "It's a new match and everyone has a new chance to come back in the squad and the starting 11.

"It's all about the performance in the training and the matches and after training tomorrow, we will see what happens on Sunday.

"It's important the players show a reaction in training. I saw this today and it is good.

"I saw the videos (of Cadamarteri) on the coach back from the away match (at Plymouth) and he was in the training session today and it's important that he is closer and closer to the squad.

"If he trains very well tomorrow, he could also be an option for the weekend for us.

"For sure, he has scored many goals and good assists with pace and speed and he is an attacking forward. These are all the things we need and if the training is good, then it is an option to take him for the first team."

Rohl says that he expects a further addition to the club's coaching ranks to be announced next week.

Chris Powell, Sascha Lense and Henrik Pedersen have already been confirmed as members of his backroom team.