The fact that his Wednesday side have shown a ‘strong jaw’ after a manner of setbacks in 2023-24 and responded pretty quickly is maybe the one which most observers would point to.

Certain key players have also stepped up to the plate at key junctures.

Rohl would agree with all that, for sure.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

His hope is that the best is yet to come and he is not discounting an unlikely hero or two emerging.

The likes of Reece James, Ashley Fletcher, Jeff Hendrick and Cameron Dawson have copped bench splitters throughout 2024.

Their capacity not to bemoan their lot has left a lasting impression upon Rohl.

Should Wednesday pull off their own ‘Great Escape’, the German will recognise the contribution of those squad players who have done it tough on an individual front and he won’t forget it.

Rohl, whose side return to action at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday lunch-time, said: "For me, when people ask what it is the biggest thing, this is the biggest thing - that we bring all the players really behind in one direction, even when they are disappointed.

"This environment is the signal for everybody outside that, as a group, even if you are not part of the starting 11 - and even if you are not part of the squad sometimes - you are still committed to our goal and it is fantastic to see and what I really like from our players."

Results went against the Owls in the last round of matches, with their failure to beat Stoke City being compounded by the fact that Plymouth Argyle, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers all registered surprise wins.

Inactive on Saturday, Wednesdayites will be desperate for a favour or two on this coming weekend before taking the field at Ewood Park.

Rohl, for his part, is only focusing his energies on what is within his coaching remit. If a favourable result does arrive, it is a bonus.

The German continued: "Next week is ‘special’ as all the teams are playing before us and we will know the results.

"At the moment, we are getting nobody’s help.

"You look to the table on a matchday and think ‘maybe this’ (will help). But forget it and focus on yourself and now we have to be mentally strong and keep going.

"Now, we come to a point where every game is important. You need huge performances in huge games and it’s a fight from both sides in special games.”Wednesday will definitely not be short on the support stakes at Blackburn, where 7,400 fans - the biggest away following in the Championship in 2023-24 - will roar them on.

After events on Saturday which saw them drop two points against Stoke, it should help revive the Owls when they take the field once again.