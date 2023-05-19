Penalty shootout hero Jack Hunt deflected the praise onto his team-mates after his winning spot-kick sealed an epic, famous victory for Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday night.

Hunt’s penalty booked the Owls a place in the League One play-off final and capped a remarkable comeback in which they came from 4-0 down against Peterborough United after the first leg to send the tie into extra time, and then levelled the tie again in the extra period having fallen behind again.

Brought on during that extended period, Hunt paid tribute to the efforts of the players that went before him on a memorable occasion at Hillsborough.

"The lads did unbelievable for 120 minutes and I’m really lucky that I got chance to come on the pitch and score the winning penalty,” Hunt told Sky Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday's Jack Hunt scores the winning penalty during the shootout of the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg with Peterborough (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

"The lads were outstanding to get us to that point and that should be the main talking point.

"We’ve had a game plan and we’ve stuck to it and it’s a credit to everyone involved with Sheffield Wednesday tonight.”

As an indicator of their belief that they could rescue the situation after a drastic first leg in Peterborough, Hunt added: "We’ve practiced penalties all week and it’s credit to the manager and the coaching staff because everyone outside doubted us, so for us to practice penalties Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, three penalties each every single day…

"This guy (pointing at Dawson), he’s saved them all week but he couldn’t save one tonight. We’ll let him off!"

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal to send the tie with Peterborough to extra time (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Dawson, who let a soft goal in for the opener at London Road last Friday night, redeemed himself in the first half at Hillsborough with a string of important saves.

He went the right way every time in the shootout, getting his hand on two of them.

The 27-year-old Sheffield-born stopper praised manager Darren Moore for not letting the team get too down on themselves after the first leg.

"It was building blocks really, we came in the day after the first leg and that was tough,” said Dawson. “There were some honest conversations and like Hunty has said, credit to the staff, every single day they’ve built on those building blocks by giving us more belief.

"Coming here tonight, with that atmosphere behind us, it was incredible and they roared us home, and thankfully we were able to give them a memorable night after making it very difficult for ourselves in what seems to be classic Sheffield Wednesday fashion.

"Darren has been incredible. We finished on a record-high points total and didn’t get automatic, so he’s picked us back up, and then picked us back up after the (first) Peterborough game.