Sheffield Wednesday host Huddersfield Town: Carabao Cup draw news

Carabao Cup.

Rhodes officially starts his second spell at Town on July 1 after making a switch on a free transfer to the club on a three-year deal recently.

It means that Wednesday will start the season on home soil with two White Rose derbies with Darren Moore's side to face Town in midweek before their Hillsborough league opener against his old side Doncaster Rovers on August 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, relegated Sheffield United have also been given a home draw and will entertain Carlisle United with both Steel City sides being afforded home comforts.

Rotherham United will entertain Accrington Stanley, while Hull City and Harrogate Town have also been handed ties at home.

The Tigers play host to Wigan Athletic and Harrogate welcome Rochdale, the club's first ever home tie in the competition.

Doncaster Rovers make the trip to Walsall with Bradford City also heading to the Midlands when they visit Nottingham Forest.

Barnsley head over the Pennines to Bolton Wanderers.

Round one - northern section draw, ties involving Yorkshire sides.

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town.

Sheffield United v Carlisle United.

Blackpool v Middlesbrough.

Harrogate Town v Rochdale.

Walsall v Doncaster Rovers.

Rotherham United v Accrington Stanley.

Hull City v Wigan Athletic.

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley.

Nottingham Forest v Bradford City.