The promotion-chasing Owls are in complete control against the Us, leading 2-0 approaching half-time.
Josh Windass scored a fine first goal, using his body to block the defender out of the way before coolly slotting George Byers’ raking ball over the top past Will Mannion in the Cambridge goal.
After a chance for Calum Paterson, the big man was involved in Wednesday’s second on 21 minutes, reading Michael Smith’s knockdown and winning a penalty when he fell into Liam Bennett’s foul.
Smith tucked away the penalty.
Cambridge finally had a spell shortly before the break when Lewis Simper struck the cross bar from the edge of the area.