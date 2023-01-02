Sheffield Wednesday look set to extend their unbeaten run in League One to 13 games against Cambridge United on Bank Holiday Monday.

The promotion-chasing Owls are in complete control against the Us, leading 2-0 approaching half-time.

Josh Windass scored a fine first goal, using his body to block the defender out of the way before coolly slotting George Byers’ raking ball over the top past Will Mannion in the Cambridge goal.

After a chance for Calum Paterson, the big man was involved in Wednesday’s second on 21 minutes, reading Michael Smith’s knockdown and winning a penalty when he fell into Liam Bennett’s foul.

Michael Smith was spot on for Sheffield Wednesday for the second game in a row. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Smith tucked away the penalty.