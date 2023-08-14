Both Yorkshire clubs are thought to have looked at the 19-year-old winger, who has come through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain.Gassama has not added to his solitary senior start for PSG, in May 2022, after spending last season on loan at Belgian First Division A club Eupen, but he has been in outstanding form for the French club's under-19s since returning, scoring five goals in his last six games.

That has prompted interest not only from Yorkshire, but journalist Lassana Camara, a journalist from the teenager's homeland of Mauritania, has said talks will take place with the Owls on Monday.

The news that PSG have agreed a fee to sell Neymar to Al-Hilal will have no bearing.

Camara says the Championship club are offering a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Newly-promoted Wednesday have been busy in the transfer market since the arrival of coach Xisco Munoz after the start of pre-season.

Pol Valentín, Di'Shon Bernard, Juan Delgado, Anthony Musaba, Bambo Diaby, Ashley Fletcher, Momo Diaby and Devis Vasquez have all moved to Hillsborough, whilst former Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James has made his loan permanent.