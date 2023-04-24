Sheffield Wednesday in the nervy nineties, but still in the top-two game - just

ARCHAIC was the high-browed term which Joey Barton used in midweek to describe Sheffield Wednesday's performance at Bristol Rovers.

At half-time on Saturday, Wednesdayites might well have used a more forceful, derogatory word or two to describe what they had witnessed against Exeter City. The one word at the final whistle was certainly relief.

Wednesday are still in the top-two game, just about and at the end of weekend proceedings, it did not particularly matter how they got there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allegiances switch at this time of year. Wednesday will be willing on Yorkshire rivals Barnsley against Ipswich on Tuesday and Barton's lot could also do them a big favour if they get something at Plymouth.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson celebrates scoring against Exeter City during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday April 22, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Argyle followers found themselves rooting for their big Devon rivals on Saturday. A very game Exeter side overcame adversity in the form of a raft of absent players - including their three top-scorers - to seriously trouble the hosts and threaten to spoil Darren Moore's 49th birthday.

Wednesday regrouped and found a way, it wasn't pretty but needs must. They will be hoping that Exeter show a similar intent and aptitude - and maybe get one or two players back - when the Grecians visit Portman Road this Saturday.

For all the recent vicissitudes surrounding Wednesday, the fact remains that they now have 90 points - five more than last season - with two games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In most normal years, they would be promoted. At the end of an extraordinary 2022-23, they could amass 96 points and still end up in the play-offs.

Relief: Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, right, is joined by Michael Smith after redirecting Marvin Johnson's wayward shot goalbound to give the Owls the lead against Exeter City.

Striker Lee Gregory, who got the Owls on terms with a precision header after Josh Key's 47th-minute opener, said: "Everyone says 'two points per game'.. But you can't look at stuff like that, we're here now and must deal with it. We have got two chances and not too many teams can say that.

"Hopefully, we will go up automatically. If not, we will dust ourselves down for the play-offs and go up that way."

The first half was thoroughly unsatisfactory on Saturday and tension hung around like a stubborn sea-fret on the east coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter chief Gary Caldwell told his players to make it 'a nervous stadium'. They did that to the letter.

A pass backwards from Marvin Johnson, under no pressure, received groans from fans. Johnson had earlier barked at his team-mates in front for a lack of movement.

Will Vaulks showed his exasperation in that regard later on in the half. It was that sort of day.

Everyone was grumpy and edgy in a 'non-existent' first half, as Moore succinctly put it with the only incident of note seeing referee Declan Bourne hobbling off with an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were boos, but no teacups flying in the home dressing room at half-time, it's not Moore's way.

What did wake the Owls up was the sight of Exeter taking the lead when Key glanced the ball home from a telling right-wing cross from the excellent Jake Caprice. The spritely visitors contrasted markedly with sluggish, leggy hosts.

They may have been laboured but Wednesday had seniority and their hard, seasoned edge came to the fore at the right time.

A big moment in the game saw Cameron Dawson, who enjoyed a restorative loan spell at Exeter last season, make an important save to deny Josh Coley a second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Palmer shanked a golden chance wide, but not long after, Wednesday levelled.

A quick-thinking free-kick saw Barry Bannan - policed well until then - send over a juicy cross which was clinically headed in by Gregory for his tenth goal of the campaign.

Moore sensed a momentum shift and soon called for the energy of Dennis Adeniran. It proved an inspired choice, although the hosts were still afforded a second important reprieve at the other end when Key nodded a great chance wide.

Punishment arrived when Adeniran got away down the right and the ball eventually found Johnson. His shot was wayward, but Callum Paterson had the presence of mind to stick out a leg and that was that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls extended their unbeatable home run to 22 games in the process. A day not without imperfections - but a win. To Shrewsbury, via Oakwell and Home Park.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Iorfa, Flint (Adeniran 57), Brown (Ihiekwe 71); Palmer, Vaulks, Bannan, Johnson; Paterson, Smith, Gregory (Bakinson 83). Substitutes unused: Stockdale, Dele-Bashiru, Shipston, Durrant.

Exeter City: Blackman; Sweeney, Aimson (Grounds 81), Hartridge; Chauke; Caprice, Kite, Collins (White 88), Sparkes (Borges 81); Key, Coley (Cox 70). Substitutes unused: Woods, Harper.