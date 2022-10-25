Sheffield Wednesday injury concern revealed ahead of Bristol Rovers clash as Joey Barton's side likely to be without three key men for Hillsborough clash
Ben Heneghan is expected to miss Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash with Bristol Rovers on Wednesday evening.
The centre back was withdrawn after 71 minutes in the Owls’ 1-1 draw at Lincoln City on Saturday and replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The severity of the injury is unknown but Moore admitted after the game “it’s a worry” after Heneghan had to be helped off the pitch.
Heneghan joins Akin Famewo and Reece James on the sidelines to add to Darren Moore’s injury problems.
Dominic Iorfa could come in or Liam Palmer may drop back into defence. Mark McGuinness has returned to full fitness and is set to maintain his place in the starting line-up.
Most Popular
Bristol Rovers are likely to be without three key players for the trip to Hillsborough. Ex-Sheffield United man Paul Coutts suffered an ankle injury in training and, while he has avoided a break, did some damage to a tendon.
John Marquis (knee) and James Connolly (back) have only just returned to training and the duo will be assessed ahead of the game.
Defender James Connolly is waiting for his comeback after returning to training following two months out with a stress fracture.