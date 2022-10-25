The centre back was withdrawn after 71 minutes in the Owls’ 1-1 draw at Lincoln City on Saturday and replaced by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The severity of the injury is unknown but Moore admitted after the game “it’s a worry” after Heneghan had to be helped off the pitch.

Heneghan joins Akin Famewo and Reece James on the sidelines to add to Darren Moore’s injury problems.

Dominic Iorfa could come in or Liam Palmer may drop back into defence. Mark McGuinness has returned to full fitness and is set to maintain his place in the starting line-up.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough on May 09, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bristol Rovers are likely to be without three key players for the trip to Hillsborough. Ex-Sheffield United man Paul Coutts suffered an ankle injury in training and, while he has avoided a break, did some damage to a tendon.

John Marquis (knee) and James Connolly (back) have only just returned to training and the duo will be assessed ahead of the game.