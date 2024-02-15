Sheffield Wednesday injury update as two key figures could return against Bristol City

The Owls have not reported any major injury concerns on the back of Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Leicester City, which is good news ahead of a game made even more important by the next day's results, which dropped Millwall into 21st place in the Championship, seven points above Rohl's side and four clear of safety.

Wednesday are still dealing with some longer-term injuries, but key figures Windass and Iorfa are back in training.

"There's some guys that need treatment today and tomorrow but everyone is fit," said Rohl after Thursday's training session at Middlewood Road.

"If you play every three days you always have to look but at the moment no new injuries.

"Windass is back on the training pitch but (the work is) more individual. Mo trained part of the session with us today and I think he will be available for full training tomorrow."

Defender Iorfa played every minute under Rohl until the December 2 game against Blackburn Rovers, where he picked up a muscle injury that has kept him out since.

"It's not nice when you have injured players but I see huge steps forward by Dom," said Rohl. "He's looks very well in training now, he trained the whole session with us (on Thursday) and I'm very positive he'll be back next week in team training and maybe also available for the next game.

BACK IN TRAINING: Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa

"Dom is a fantastic player, he was a key player before his injury playing as a centre-back and a right full-back, he has pace and quality with the ball. This is a great options.

"In the last games with Pol (Valentin) we did well but it's good to next week to hopefully have another player available and when we have a lot of games you are able to rotate a little bit.

"I'm happy to see him back in training, he's not scared about his body, which is always a good signal. Sometimes as a player you can listen to your body a bit but he's made all the sprints, all the long distances.

"It could be that he will play 45 minutes (for the under-21s) next Tuesday and then he his ready to go. He had a test in the last days with a lot of load and it was fantastic, no reaction."

Windass could also face the Robins a week on Saturday if all goes well.

"It's always difficult to say," commented Rohl. "It's next week is a normal training week (with no midweek game), a lot of things could happen because we have more time.

"We'll have a look to see if it's enough for the Bristol game – it could be, could be not. With injuries you have to more or less look day by day."

Again Rohl was reluctant to put a timescale on January signing Kristian Pedersen, although he hinted his recovery could be in the region of four weeks.

"Akin (Famewo) has a little bit of an issue with a small muscle. Hopefully he is back next week on the training pitch and maybe next week he can train the whole week.