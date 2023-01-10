At the time of writing Sheffield Wednesday are yet to make a January signing but in truth their squad is not in need of major work.

They are unbeaten in 18 games and sat in League One's automatic promotion places, so keeping the squad in tact is more important than adding to it. But with Darren Moore having deliberately opted for a smaller squad this season, if that proves impossible they will need to react.

With Ben Heneghan out for the season and Akin Famewo only just coming back from a four-month lay-off, Darren Moore will have to consider if he needs more centre-back cover whether or not McGuinness stays.

Alex Mighten's loan from Nottingham Forest has been cut short, which could see the Owls look to bring in another winger.

Callum Paterson has been publicly courted by Heart of Midlothian for some time but as yet the talk has not been followed up with a bid.

Losing Paterson would presumably have the Owls exploring other options but rumoured loan target Tom Cannon of Everton looks set to join Championship side Preston North End instead.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is still to sign an extension to the contract which expires in the summer but there seems little appetite from the Owls to cash in on him with promotion to the Championship in the offing. As for the summer, PSV Eindhoven and AC Milan are amongst the clubs linked.

