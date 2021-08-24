Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ian Baraclough's side face Lithuania in a World Cup 2022 qualifier in Vilnius on September 2 before hosting the Swiss in another qualifying fixture in Belfast on September 8.

In between the two Group C games, they take on Estonia in an international challenge match in Tallinn on September 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vastly experienced Leeds United stalwart Stuart Dallas is in the squad alongside another vastly-experienced figure in Hull City forward Josh Magennis.

Millers' summer recruit Ferguson is just one appearance away from reaching the 50 caps milestone while Paddy McNair, who captained Middlesbrough last weekend, will also make the 50-mark in this international window if he features in all three games.

Peacock-Farrell has made an outstanding start to the season and recorded his fifth straight clean sheet in all competitions in the Owls' weekend derby win at Rotherham - which included a key penalty save to thwart Kieran Sadlier.

Peacock-Farrell said: “I tend to do alright with penalties. Looking back at some of the penalties I have saved in shootouts, with Northern Ireland and going back earlier in my career. I enjoy them.”

“It’s up there with my best penalty saves. When you take into account how the game was, I think it’s (in my) top three, for sure.”

Northern Ireland squad in full.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Trevor Carson (Dundee United), Conor Hazard (Celtic).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Ali McCann (St Johnstone), Gavin Whyte (Oxford United, loan), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic), Conor Bradley (Liverpool).