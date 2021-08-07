Sheffield Wednesday land loan signing of Premier League defender from Everton

NEW ARRIVAL: Lewis Gibson has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Everton. Picture: Getty Images.

Gibson spent time on loan in the Championship with Reading last term, following a temporary spell with Fleetwood in League One.

The left-sided central defender has arrived at Hillsborough on a season-long loan from Goodison Park.

It has been a busy week for the Owls on the transfer front wit multiple new arrivals confirmed ahead of today's League One opener at Charlton Athletic.

Lewis will wear the number four shirt at Wednesday but is unlikely to feature against Charlton.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Luke Jackson has signed a new contract with the club.