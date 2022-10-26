Sheffield Wednesday let lead slip to draw with Bristol Rovers as gap widens to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle

Michael Smith ended his barren spell in front of goal with a fine headed finish with the last act of the half before Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn earned a point for the visitors.

It is the third time in their last five league games that Wednesday have failed to win.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale came to the Owls’ rescue early on, saving from Aaron Collins who was through on goal following a defensive lapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Lee Gregory put a header just over and James Belshaw made a fine save to keep out a Josh Windass shot.

Stockdale was tested again, with Josh Coburn’s effort forcing him to save.

Smith struck in time added on at the end of the first half, meeting a George Byers chip to the near post with a firm header from 12 yards.

It ended a run of six games without a goal for the 31-year-old and was his third goal of the league campaign since moving from the Millers at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Smith celebrates his goal in Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bristol Rovers. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Belshaw made a good save early in the second half to keep out Gregory’s effort. The visitors equalised on the hour when Antony Evans played a ball into the area which Collins dummied, allowing Coburn to run into space and clip the ball over Stockdale and into the net.

Belshaw made a great save to tip over a Smith header a minute from time.

The result leaves the Owls five points behind the top two and seven points adrift of league leaders Plymouth Argyle. On Tuesday night, Argyle came from behind to win 2-1 against Shrewsbury Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, McGuinness, Ihiekwe, Brown (Wilks 68), Johnson, Byers, Bannan, Windass, Gregory (Dele-Bashiru 79), Smith. Unused substitutes: Dawson, Iorfa, Vaulks, Mighten, Paterson.

Bristol Rovers: Belshaw, Gordon, Thomas, Gibson, Gibbons, Finley, Rossiter, Evans, Collins, Loft (Anderson 31 (McCormick 87)), Coburn (Sinclair 81). Unused substitutes: Jaakkola, Connolly, Clarke, Hoole.