The Republic of Ireland international's current deal expires at the end of June, with the 26-year-old having been the subject of considerable speculation for some time.

The Millers are keen to retain Ogbene, who struck nine times for the club last term and tie him down to an extended deal but are conscious of a raft of rival interest in the player, who has so far rejected the Millers' overtures to stay and is widely expected to head for pastures new.

Interested parties are said to include Wednesday, who secured the services of Millers duo Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith last summer.

Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Ogbene was linked with a move in the January transfer window, with the likes of Swansea City and Millwall maintaining interest in the player.