Sheffield Wednesday man being eyed by EFL club for permanent summer transfer

However, Grecians boss Matt Taylor has admitted that a decision on Dawson's long-term future will be out of their hands, as they close in on promotion.

Exeter are five points clear of fourth-placed Mansfield Town in League Two and with six games remaining, are on course to secure promotion to the the third tier.

Taylor has pointed out that if the Owls are not promoted, it is unlikely Dawson will head back to Devon on loan if both clubs are in the same division.

Only two clubs have conceded fewer league goals than the Grecians this season and Taylor hopes Dawson's impact between the sticks will continue beyond this campaign.

“Cam has been fantastic since day one and he came into the football club," Taylor told Devon Live.

“But he is contracted to Sheffield Wednesday who are a fantastic club. They have done well and they have gotten close to getting out of League One, so it is not for us to decide what happens to his future.

“All we can do is keep concentrating on the remaining games for Exeter City. He enjoys the environment, we have shown him much how he is valued, and then we will have conversations about the future, but we won’t be in control of them.

WANTED MAN: On-loan Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. Picture: Getty Images.