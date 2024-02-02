Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl open to free agent signings despite overloaded squad as Dwight Gayle linked

Ouside of the transfer windows clubs have to name 25-man squad lists of players who can appear in league football for them. The only players not on the list who are eligible to play are those under the age of 21, such as Bailey Cadamarteri. On-loan players, like 19-year-old first-choice goalkeeper James Beadle, have to be on the list to be eligible.

Players who were out of contract before the window closed can move outside of them, and Rohl did not close the door on the idea of making such a signing, with Dwight Gayle linked. League One Barnsley have also been mentioned, but it seems hard to imagine them accommodating the former Premier League forward within their wage structure.

The former Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion player had his Stoke City contract terminated on deadline day.

"You always have to open your eyes in this situation and then it's about if there's an opportunity that makes sense and if we can do it. I think we will look over the course of the next days maybe if there will be someone interesting for us, exciting for us.

"It's the same game, to look to see if he's available, if he wants to come, if we can make an agreements.

"We will have to open our eyes and see what we can do.

EYES OPEN: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"At the moment I don't speak about names. It's a bit close to the closing of the transfer window. Now the next three or four days we will look and maybe create a list.

"More important now is to get the group together, that everyone knows our direction and everybody is still part of my group. I want to give the plyers energy from my side to go forward together and give my players trust they have performed well, they have improved and shown what they can do in this league and in our situation."

At this stage it is unclear if Juan Delgado will be fit to play again this season having had hip surgery in the summer.

Rohl wil have to make his mind up quickly because according to league rules the revised squad list has to be submitted by 11pm on Friday, although if there are fewer than 25 names on it, it can be added to at any time, as the Owls did with Marvin Johnson earlier in the campaign.

Just as pressing is Saturday's game at relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.

Josh Windass and Barry Bannan are doubts having come off injured against Watford on Wednesday, but with the quick turnaround, Rohl said the quick turnaround between the games means he will have to make a decision on both on matchday.

Jeff Hendrick is back in training, but still some way off being considered.