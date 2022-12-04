DARREN MOORE has acknowledged that the attacking side of Sheffield Wednesday's game is a ‘concern’ at the moment, but neither is he overly worried.

The Owls passed up the chance of moving up to top spot in League One in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Derby County in a poor spectacle which saw them create little.

Their modest form against leading sides continued with Wednesday having only beaten two top 10 teams during 2022-23.

Moore's side have netted just twice in their past three league games. On the flip side, they are unbeaten in their past eight League One matches.

Darren Moore gets his point across to his Sheffield Wednesday players at Derby County. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Moore said: "It is a concern. But out of the two, if there's one that I wanted right it is the off the ball (defensive) stuff. If you get that right, you can always win a game.

"We just need to find that special ingredient with the ball.

"I said to the boys that they have an efficiency at the moment that is incredible that you need to bottle and keep.

"It's the work off the ball and a real doggedness and determination in the team. We are hard to beat and I don't want to relinquish that. With the in-possession stuff, we will get better at that. But we have to keep the stuff we are doing off the ball.

"In any successful campaign, you get moments in a season like this and we have to grind through it. Last season when we were 'grinding' we were either losing and drawing. This season, we are winning and drawing."

Wednesday must make do without centre-half Michael Ihiekwe for the next couple of months with a knee ligament injury.

Josh Windass missed a second game in a row, while Lee Gregory is expected to be back before the end of the year.