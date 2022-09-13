Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore keen to kick-start stalled season after Akin Famewo omission

But manager Darren Moore's more pressing concern is kick-starting a season that has stalled longer than most.

All English clubs stood idle this weekend, ironically after a rare midweek off, but Moore feels his players have been on hold longer, and wants to shake them out of their sluggishness at the Globe Arena on Tuesday.

Morecambe are their first opponents in ten days but they have not won since August 27.

NO RUSH: Darren Moore could play it cool with Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Ben Heneghan

The Owls won six of their first eight games but lost 3-1 at Bradford City in the Football League Trophy and 2-0 at home to Barnsley.

“When I look back at the previous week, we had three games, scored ten goals and conceded none,” said Moore. “We felt we had been getting the right type of performances and improvement as the weeks had been going but then it was like we stood still.

“Our build-up play was a little slow, mundane, so we’ve analysed it and dusted ourselves down. Sometimes you have to be honest and we weren’t good enough. But we are addressing those issues to make sure they don’t happen again.”

The additional time will help Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Ben Heneghan, who missed the last three games with injuries picked up in the League Cup.

PRIZE DEFENDER: Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer has been named League One player of the month for August

Central defender Heneghan is back in training after a hamstring strain but with a deep squad – even taking into account Famewo’s injury – Moore can afford not to rush him.

Allowed a list of up to 22 outfielders over the age of 21, he settled for 18, minus Famewo. Players can be added in the four vacant spots.

It was initially suggested Famewo was unlikely to play before November after a muscle injury en debut at Milton Keynes Dons.

Meanwhile Liam Palmer has been named League One player of the month for August as reward for a consistent start to the season.