Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk dedicates FA Cup win to supporters after players put some pride back in the Owls jersey

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk dedicated his side's 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win at QPR to the club's 3,000-strong travelling support - as the Owls provided a touch of payback to last weekend's atrocious home loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Goals from Morgan Fox and Sam Winnall secured Wednesday's passage into the last 16 as they cast aside the 5-0 home thrashing at the hands of Rovers to start getting back in the good books with the Owls faithful.

Monk said: "We let ourselves and our fans down badly last week and we accepted that. Especially with 3,000 travelling down here on a Friday night and no trains home, we wanted to restore a little bit of pride in that shirt and I think that performance and result goes a little way towards doing that.

"I said to the players that your actions are what speak for you. You can talk about whatever you want, but actions are what people see.

"Those actions and especially the attitude is what we spoke about and we got that. It was a good performance.

"I was really pleased with the attitude and desire. When they are at that type of level of attitude and belief, we can win games.

"Now we need to take it into the league games and the next league game on Tuesday needs to be the same - and in the remaining 18 games we have in the league and whatever game we have in the next round.

"We have spoken honestly about that and said it is unacceptable not to have it. Everyone took the responsibility tonight and that was pleasing to see; every single one of them.

"That is what I expected and we got the right actions."

Meanwhile, Monk confirmed that Sam Hutchinson came off with a foot issue after a first-half knock.

"He said he got a stamp on the foot in the first half and he felt he had couldn't carry on. But I was delighted for Alex (Hunt) to come on. He trains a lot with us now," Monk added.