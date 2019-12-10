Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is reading nothing into Derby County's indifferent season

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chief Garry Monk insists he is reading little into opponents Derby County's indifferent season thus far.

Beaten Championship play-off finalists last term and within a game of returning to the big time, the Rams have flattered to deceive so far in this campaign following the summer departure of Frank Lampard to Chelsea, with his predecessor Phillip Cocu having endured a modest time in charge at Pride Park thus far.

Form has been patchy, more especially away from home where the Rams suffered their fifth successive defeat in Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Blackburn Rovers.

Derby's statistics are far stronger at home where they have suffered just one league defeat in ten matches, a 2-1 loss to Bristol City in August, with the Rams unbeaten in eight league games on home soil heading into tonight's game.

Monk said: "They have probably been a little less consistent than seasons gone past.

"(But) I don't see any change in terms of their capabilities. I think their dangers remain the same.

"There are so many tough games in this league. It is very hard.

"They have got a quality squad. They just missed out in the play-offs last year.

"We all know what they are capable of, but we have to concentrate on ourselves.

"If we can get to the level we showed at Charlton and in quite a few of the other games we have played, we know what we are capable of.

"When you get a couple of results, everything seems rosier. You only have to suffer a couple of defeats and everything seems doom and gloom.

"You just have to stay balanced throughout it all. When there are bumps in the road, you have to stay level with it.

"We have tried to do that, although we have had some games where we feel should have picked up more points.

"Derby have a very talented squad and we are not underestimating anybody."

Wednesday are without striker Fernando Forestieri (knee) and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is still a doubt because of a shoulder problem. Full-back Liam Palmer is available after serving a three-match ban.

Derby's Krystian Bielik has an ongoing hip issue, but is fit and fellow midfielders Ikechi Anya (calf) and Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) are close to returning.