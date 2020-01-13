Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk targeting a new striker with strength and dynamism to fill the gap left by Steven Fletcher

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk is targeting a new striker with some strength and dynamism to help plug the gap left by the injured Steven Fletcher.

The Scot is set to be sidelined until March after suffering a knee injury in the recent FA Cup win at Premier League side Brighton, with Monk hoping to bring in at least one fresh attacking option to boost his options.

Monk, linked with a move for Crystal Palace frontman Connor Wickham, who spent a loan spell at Hillsborough earlier in his career, said: "We are looking at all types. They have to fit into the group that we have already got.

"With Fletch out, we need some strength and dynamic in the attacking areas.

"We are working on it but there is nothing concrete at the moment."

On the prospect of potentially bringing in another forward before the home game with Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, Monk added: "Of course, I would like to bring someone in as soon as possible, but it is not always as easy as that because it is not just you trying to get someone.

"There can be other factors like other clubs.

"But, of course, you want to try and get them in as early as possible so they can used to how we work and what you need from them and how they fit into the group."

Young defender Ash Baker has joined League Two outfit Newport County for an undisclosed fee.

He follows fellow defender Jordan Thorniley in heading out to pastures new this month following his move to League One side Blackpool/