Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz treating it as 'one game more' as he looks to end busy week on a high

The league table spells out the enormity of Sheffield Wednesday's next game, but Xisco Munoz says his players cannot be drawn into that.

Seven games in, there are only three winless teams in this season's Championship. On Tuesday the Owls and Middlesbrough shared a point when both really could have done with three and this weekend Munoz's side travel to the other side yet to taste victory, Swansea City.

Munoz feels his side are edging every closer to their first win under his management, but does not want them to get fixated by talk of "must-win" games so early in the campaign.

He believes he can turn his side around in time but without wins that will be a scarce commodity in the unforgiving Championship.

FOCUS: Sheffield Wednesday Xisco Munoz

"For us it's one game more," he insisted. "In the last games we have always been close in our performance to taking the points. In the last three games we've taken two draws and we've had some moments where we've performed very well.

"If I'm here three, four months or two years, I'm sure we will have that consistent 90 minutes.

"Sure if we have experience and more time with them we're going to have better performances and consistent performances more often.

"It's important in the last third when we have these situations to be a little bit calmer and try to score.

FREE AGENT: Lyle Taylor

"We are very close. We lost the games but were always in these games."

For both teams Saturday will be their third game in a week and Munoz says it is vital to end on a high.

On playing three times a week, he said: "It's difficult because sometimes you want to do something and you can't. It depends on the level of the players and their recovery, how they feel.

"It's very difficult for the players – three games in a week with high intensity and full pressure for 90 minutes. The last one for me is the most important because it's important for me to finish the week with a good performance. This is what we need to put in our mind.

"After 48 your have a game, one day you rest, the next day you travel, but this is the Championship and for me it's very nice because it's one of the best leagues in the world.

"You need the capacity mentally and physically for the situation.

"The intensity of the Championship is stronger (than other leagues) and it's also important to manage the emotions.

"The important details are what give you the three points and if we had them we would be in a better position in the table."

He has no complaints about the schedule, though.

"It's our job," he said. "When you start a project you need to understand what's important.

"I'm lucky because I'm very happy to train this team. Why? Because I have worked in the Championship with Watford and it's totally different to the Premier League. I've been in the Premier League (again with Watford) and I want to have success with this team.

"It's important to enjoy your job every day. I know the responsibilities of the manager but I focus on the details."

Dominic Iorfa is fit again after missing out in midweek but the Spaniard will assess Josh Windass, who went off injured against Middlesbrough, and Mallik Wilks, yet to feature this season.

"Everybody is working with the physios to try and recover him after a kick the other day," Munoz said of Windass. "It's a bit of a problem today but we will see.

"It's important to have all the strong ready to play and Windass is an important player for us."

On Wilks: "Every day he's closer. He's working very hard every day.

"He didn't have a pre-season because he was injured.

"The other day I was at the under-21s game and checked how he played.

"I don't know if he can play 90 minutes, when he played in the under-21s he played only 65 or 70 minutes but this week he's worked very hard and one of the things that is important is we need him but it's important he continues working like he is because it's good for the team that when the team needs you, you are ready to give 100 per cent."

Ex-Sheffield United and Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor is training with the Owls after being released by Nottingham Forest, but no decision has yet been made on whether they will sign the free agent or even play him in the under-21s.

"We can't make a mistake about that," explained Munoz.

"In the market it's more difficult to sign a striker. Maybe you need to sign now or wait until December (January?) and not make a mistake.

"It's a position that's very difficult to find and not make a mistake.

"Its not easy for the big clubs with big money and it's not easy for us.

"We need to know exactly about his level of conditioning. We will see what his level is in our training.