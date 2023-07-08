Considering Xisco Munoz cites Rafael Benitez as his biggest coaching inspiration, it is perhaps no surprise the Spaniard finds himself back in English football.

When the former winger spoke to the media for the first time as the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday, there were references to their history aplenty.

It is clear the 42-year-old holds English football in a reverence shared with his mentor Benitez, now back in his homeland managing Celta Vigo after spells with Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton.

Ask Munoz which coach influenced him most, and the answer is instant: "Rafa Beneitez.

"The relationship was special and he taught me a lot of things. He showed me in one of the most important moments what the most important thing was. You want to win.

"My kids don't love me for what I know about football, they love me because sometimes I give them chocolate. I had a lot of good coaches but Rafa gave me good chocolate!

"He was one of the first Spanish coaches here and he always spoke very well about England."

Former Watford coach Munoz won the UEFA Cup with Benitez in 2004, albeit the substitute was denied the "chocolate" of minutes on the pitch after eight appearances on the road to Gothenburg.

ENGLISH INSPIRATION: Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz had heard about English football from Rafael Benitez before working there with Watford

Munoz takes charge of his first game at York City on Saturday but as with all the games this weekend involving Yorkshire sides, it will be mainly about fitness.

"We will need under-21 and under-23 players and they can only play for 45 minutes after working for five days (in pre-season),” explained Munoz.