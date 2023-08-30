Sheffield Wednesday 'need more' from loan striker Ashley Fletcher, says Xisco Munoz

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY chief Xisco Munoz has thrown down the gauntlet to summer signing Ashley Fletcher - and says that he 'needs more' from him.

The former Middlesbrough and Barnsley striker made just his second start for the club in Tuesday's EFL Cup penalty shoot-out elimination to Mansfield Town, with his first arriving in the opening round of the competition against another League Two side in Stockport County.

Fletcher, who joined the Owls in July on a season-long loan from Munoz's old club Watford, has struggled to make an impression in both.

He has also made four Championship appearances from the bench so far in 2023-24.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Ashley Fletcher sees his path blocked by former Owls defender and Mansfield Town captain Aden Flint. Picture: Steve Ellis.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Hornets following their promotion to the Premier League in 2021 under Munoz.

Asked whether he requires more from Fletcher, the Spaniard, whose side visit Leeds United in a Yorkshire derby in the Championship on Saturday, said: "One hundred cent. He is one of the important players here and I need more from him.

"I understand how he was four or five weeks (learning) about the position and he needs more (time).

"It's one of the first games he's played more than 45 minutes and I can understand.

"But not only him, I think everybody needs to give something more. It's everyone's responsibility for our club and fans.

"We need to give, not only him, but everyone, 100 per cent because in this team, everyone has the chance in all of the positions in the Championship or cup.