Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: 'At his best', 'a big-game player in a big game' and the player 'you can always rely on'

Sheffield Wednesday secured their place in next season’s Championship with a 2-0 win at Sunderland.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th May 2024, 16:23 BST

There were top performances across the field as the Owls closed out their campaign with a third successive win.

James Beadle – made some important saves in the second half 8

Dominic Iorfa – defended well, stepping into midfield when needed 7

Di'Shon Bernard – a very important block to keep the nerves at bay 7

Liam Palmer – a player you can always rely on but not for goals. He even chipped in with one of them 8

Pol Valentín – his attacking play in the first half was vital in giving the Owls a foothold they never relinquished 8

Will Vaulks – a solid presence in midfield 7

ELATION: Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate in front of the away fans at full-time with captain Barry Bannan at the centre of it all
ELATION: Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate in front of the away fans at full-time with captain Barry Bannan at the centre of it all

Barry Bannan – his pass to Palmer for the veteran's goal was a sign he was at his best in a big game 8

Marvin Johnson – incredible to think Xisco Munoz did not want him 7

Anthony Musaba – caused Sunderland early problems and came very close to scoring 7

Ike Ugbo – had an early header over the bar and worked hard off the ball 7

Josh Windass – a big-game player in a big game – no surprise he scored for the third game running 8

Substitutes:

Bambo Diaby (for Valentín, 64) – a reassuring presence from the bench 6

Callum Paterson (for Windass, 64) – did a good job of organising things as the Owls tried to shut things down 6

Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 76) – came on to provide an outlet 5

Djeidi Gassama (for Musaba, 76) – fresh legs 5

Michael Ihiekwe (for Palmer, 90) – N/A

Not used: Dawson, Famewo, Cadamarteri, M Diaby.

