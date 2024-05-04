Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: 'At his best', 'a big-game player in a big game' and the player 'you can always rely on'
There were top performances across the field as the Owls closed out their campaign with a third successive win.
James Beadle – made some important saves in the second half 8
Dominic Iorfa – defended well, stepping into midfield when needed 7
Di'Shon Bernard – a very important block to keep the nerves at bay 7
Liam Palmer – a player you can always rely on but not for goals. He even chipped in with one of them 8
Pol Valentín – his attacking play in the first half was vital in giving the Owls a foothold they never relinquished 8
Will Vaulks – a solid presence in midfield 7
Barry Bannan – his pass to Palmer for the veteran's goal was a sign he was at his best in a big game 8
Marvin Johnson – incredible to think Xisco Munoz did not want him 7
Anthony Musaba – caused Sunderland early problems and came very close to scoring 7
Ike Ugbo – had an early header over the bar and worked hard off the ball 7
Josh Windass – a big-game player in a big game – no surprise he scored for the third game running 8
Substitutes:
Bambo Diaby (for Valentín, 64) – a reassuring presence from the bench 6
Callum Paterson (for Windass, 64) – did a good job of organising things as the Owls tried to shut things down 6
Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 76) – came on to provide an outlet 5
Djeidi Gassama (for Musaba, 76) – fresh legs 5
Michael Ihiekwe (for Palmer, 90) – N/A
Not used: Dawson, Famewo, Cadamarteri, M Diaby.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.