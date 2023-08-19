For half an hour in the first half, the Owls looked to be getting to grips with what Xisco Munoz was asking of them but they did not make is count, and conceded a goal to Liam Lindsay.

Devis Vasquez – did not have a great deal to do 6

Liam Palmer – got forward to good effect from right back 7

IMPRESSIVE DEBUT: But Momo Diaby was forced off with injury

Dominic Iorfa – a solid performance 6

Bambo Diaby – takes some of the blame for the opening goal 5

Akkin Famewo – as above 5

Momo Diaby – excellent debut until a second-half knock got the better of him, he commanded the midfield impressively 8

George Byers – a welcome return 6

Juan Delgado – good movement off the right wing 6

Barry Bannan – got hold of the game for about half an hour in the first half but pushed deeper by Momo Diaby's injury 7

Anthony Musaba – some nice pieces of skill suggest he could be fun to watch 7

Lee Gregory – not much to feed off 6

Substitutes:

Michael Smith (for Diaby, 65) – unable to turn the tide 5

Djiedi Gassama (for Delgado, 72) – hard to judge him on this run-out 5

Callum Paterson (for Musaba, 72) – launched plenty of long throw-ins 5

Ashley Fletcher (for Gregory, 76) – could not change much 5