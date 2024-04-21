Sheffield Wednesday player ratings feature plenty of sevens as they pull off crucial victory

It was the first time since the table mattered that the Owls have not been in this season’s bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Beadle – only one save of note, to tip a Dom Hyam effort over 6

Liam Palmer – ballooned a good chance but his job is defending, and he did it well 7

Michael Ihiekwe – made way to an early injury N/A

Akim Famewo – ragged at times 5

Pol Valentín – got up and down well 6

PARTY TIME: Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate the goal scored by Marvin Johnson (third left)

Will Vaulks – thundered into a tackle to create the second goal and generally put himself about to good effect 8

Barry Bannan – a big sliding tackle set the tone early on 7

Marvin Johnson – a crucial goal was the cherry on the cake of a good performance 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Musaba – frustrating at times, but he laid on the goal which turned the tide 7

Josh Windass – brilliant goal to set the ball rolling, though he missed a good chance later in the half 7

Ike Ugbo – his hold-up play was not great but he was involved in Johnson's goal 6

Substitutes:

Bambo Diaby (for Ihiekwe, 15) – saw his team through a difficult first half 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Iorfa (for Diaby, 56) – defended well when he came on 6

Callum Paterson (for Windass, 79) – saw Wednesday over the line as Danny Rohl changed his front three 5

Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 79) – see above 5

Djiedi Gassama (for Musaba, 79) – forced a save from Aynsley Pears shortly after coming on 5