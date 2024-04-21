Sheffield Wednesday player ratings feature plenty of sevens as they pull off crucial victory
It was the first time since the table mattered that the Owls have not been in this season’s bottom three.
On the backfoot in the first half despite Josh Windass’ brilliant opening goal, they punished Rovers sloppiness in the second.
James Beadle – only one save of note, to tip a Dom Hyam effort over 6
Liam Palmer – ballooned a good chance but his job is defending, and he did it well 7
Michael Ihiekwe – made way to an early injury N/A
Akim Famewo – ragged at times 5
Pol Valentín – got up and down well 6
Will Vaulks – thundered into a tackle to create the second goal and generally put himself about to good effect 8
Barry Bannan – a big sliding tackle set the tone early on 7
Marvin Johnson – a crucial goal was the cherry on the cake of a good performance 7
Anthony Musaba – frustrating at times, but he laid on the goal which turned the tide 7
Josh Windass – brilliant goal to set the ball rolling, though he missed a good chance later in the half 7
Ike Ugbo – his hold-up play was not great but he was involved in Johnson's goal 6
Substitutes:
Bambo Diaby (for Ihiekwe, 15) – saw his team through a difficult first half 7
Dominic Iorfa (for Diaby, 56) – defended well when he came on 6
Callum Paterson (for Windass, 79) – saw Wednesday over the line as Danny Rohl changed his front three 5
Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 79) – see above 5
Djiedi Gassama (for Musaba, 79) – forced a save from Aynsley Pears shortly after coming on 5
Not used: Dawson, Pedersen, Hendrick, Cadamarteri.
