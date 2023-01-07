Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: High marks across the board after Newcastle United are knocked out of the FA Cup

The Owls were excellent across the board, as reflected in their player ratings.
Cameron Dawson – but for a couple of dashes out of his area, the goalkeeper was terrific 8
Dominic Iorfa – solid display from the centre-back 7
Mark McGuinness – outstanding defensive performance, although it may be his last in blue and white 8
Reece James – did his job well on the left of a back three 7
Liam Palmer – did a good job going both ways at right wing-back 7
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – disappointing performance from the midfielder 6
George Byers – his Cruyff turn in the build-up to the first goal was outstanding 8
Will Vaulks – fantastic in the centre of midfield 8
Marvin Johnson – good performance at left wing-back 7
Josh Windass – so nearly a second hat-trick in a week 9
Michael Smith – great pass for the second goal 7
Substitutes:
Dennis Adeniran (for Dele-Bashiru, 46) – his half-time introduction lifted his team up a notch 7
Callum Paterson (for Smith, 88) – N/A
Jack Hunt (for Palmer, 88) – N/A
Mallik Wilks (for Windass, 90) – N/A
Tyreeq Bakinson (for Byers, 90) – N/A
Not used: Stockdale, Famewo, Brown, Mighten.