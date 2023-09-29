All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: No one emerges with credit from drubbing worse than the 3-0 scoreline suggests

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Sunderland which was far worse than the scoreline suggested.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 29th Sep 2023, 23:19 BST

The game was played in difficult circumstances but still no one in blue-adn-white emerged with any credit and even sympathy was in short supply from the home fans.

Devis Vasquez – his pass out from the back set an unfortunate tone for him and his team 3

Pol Valentin – made Wednesday's best chance, for Callum Paterson, but that was about it 5

Di'Shon Bernard – looked rattled 4

Bambo Diaby – hapless does not come close. Lost his man for the first goal, conceded a penalty, picked up a booking then went off concussed after clashing heads with a team-mate 2

Akin Famewo – unable to stem the flow 5

Callum Paterson – worked hard and forced a second-half save but hard to imagine him being a better left wing-back than the overlooked Reece James 5

George Byers – caught in possession for the opening goal, although that had a lot to do with Vasquez 4

Jeff Hendrick – brought very little to the midfield 4

Jeff Buckley – substituted in the second half 4

Lee Gregory – no one could have had a good game as Wednesday's centre-forward 5

Anthony Musaba – gave it a go but they needed more than that 5

Substitutes:

Juan Delgado (for Valentin, 73) – little any of the substitutes could be expected to do N/A

Djiedi Gassama (for Buckley, 73) – N/A

Liam Palmer (for Diaby, 79) – N/A

Ashley Fletcher (for Gregory, 79) – N/A

Not used: Dawson, Smith, Iorfa, Vaulks, Bakinson.

