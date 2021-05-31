Sheffield Wednesday players consider quitting club in light of unpaid wages

My fault: Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri took responsibility for their relegation from the Championship. Picture: Steve Ellis

The developments follow separate reports late last week stating that members of the Owls squad, who did not receive wages on time in May, rejected a proposal to have some of their salaries paid under the Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

Wednesday are one of several EFL clubs who are considering placing playing staff on furlough following discussions between the English Football League, Professional Footballers Association and HM Revenue & Customs – as they grapple with significant financial issues emanating from Covid-19 which has decimated revenue streams.

The club did not comment when questioned about their players being asked to go on furlough.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship to League One on May 8 – with it previously emerging that players had not been paid on time when the club drew with Nottingham Forest on May 1.

Club owner Dejphon Chansiri has been under scrutiny over delays to paying players last season during a campaign when they were docked six points for breaching spending rules, a penalty that cost them their place in the second-tier.

The initial punishment was for 12 points, but Wednesday succeeded in reducing the amount to six after an appeal.

Wednesday recently announced the departure of ten players whose deals expire at the end of June, including former captain Tom Lees, £8m record signing Jordan Rhodes and goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Adam Reach, Kadeem Harris, Joost van Aken, Elias Kachunga, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo and Joey Pelupessy will also leave the club, who have activated one-year extensions to retain Ciaran Brennan, Alex Hunt and Sam Hutchinson.

Speaking after the Owls’ relegation, Chansiri said: “As your owner and chairman, I take full responsibility for everything that happens at our club. “I am the leader and in good times or bad, the responsibility for Sheffield Wednesday lies with me. I am sorry that we have been relegated.”