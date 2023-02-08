Sheffield Wednesday players short-changed supporters in FA Cup exit at Fleetwood, admits candid boss Darren Moore

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Darren Moore admitted that his side short-changed their travelling supporters as they turned in an uncharacteristically poor performance en route to FA Cup elimination at Fleetwood Town.

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored a header on the hour to earn the Fylde side a place in the fifth round for the first time in their history - a date at Premier League-bound Burnley.

Wednesday hit the crossbar with Lee Gregory's first-half header but Moore's much-changed side rarely threatened to avoid defeat for the first time in 15 games, since their EFL Cup penalty loss at top-flight side Southampton on November 9.

Moore said: "I don't want to make it an excuse because we welcomed the FA Cup. We have had fans who paid good money to travel to watch their team put in a good professional performance. They didn't get that.

Darren Moore. Picture: PA

"I'm not saying the boys didn't try because they did. But the level we exposed them to tonight was where they need to be at.

"But I have an honest group of players and we are all in it together.

"When we play games, irrespective of who plays, you are expected to play in a manner that represents the club in the right way.

"We had gone into detail about this game with the players, so we are disappointed because I know what these players can do.

"We didn't get to the levels we have set over weeks and months. The performance just wasn't there."