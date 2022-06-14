Sheffield Wednesday poised to make first signing with defender’s arrival

The Owls are keen on bolstering their options in the backline and are set to make their first breakthrough of the summer with the addition of Heneghan, poised to join after his deal at AFC Wimbledon expires.

Heneghan spent a previous spell across the city at Sheffield United, but failed to establish himself at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, Bradford City centre-half Paudie O’Connor – who had been linked with the Owls – will officially join Lincoln City on July 1 having rejected a new contract.

Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson holds off Wimbledon's Ben Heneghan last season. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Bantams, who have brought in eight new signings already ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, have also offered fresh terms to Charles Vernam and Elliot Watt, whose deals also expire shortly.

Harrogate Town have been handed a contract boost with last season’s top-scorer Luke Armstrong signing an extended deal, with the League Two club having also brought in central defender Kyle Ferguson.

Armstrong is now contracted until June 2025.

The striker, who joined the club on a permanent basis from Salford City last summer, netted 14 times last term.

Ferguson is the son of former Scottish international Barry and has played football in Sweden, America, Ireland and most recently with National League outfit Altrincham.

On the 6ft 5in defender, boss Simon Weaver said: “I’ve watched every minute of Kyle at Altrincham and we’re convinced he can go from strength to strength.