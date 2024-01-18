SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are preparing for the first instalment of their Hillsborough double header with Coventry City.

As it stands, it remains to be seen if Danny Rohl will have any new faces to choose from.

Wednesday are chasing several transfer targets and are keen on adding another central midfield option, centre forward and left and right-back in an ideal world, alongside a number ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, the Owls have brought in young keeper James Beadle and striker Ike Ugbo, while Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Charlton on loan and John Buckley’s loan from Blackburn Rovers has been terminated.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Wednesday - who have missed out on schemer Conor Coventry - remain keen on Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris while Arsenal forward Mika Biereth has emerged as another loan target.

Danish under-21 international Biereth is currently on loan at SPL side Motherwell and has had an impressive stint at Fir Park since joining the Steelmen last summer.The 20-year-old has scored six goals in 15 appearances.

Parent club Arsenal loaned the striker to Well on a season-long loan, but have the option to recall their player at any point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the outgoing front, Lee Gregory is a target for several lower-division clubs.

Rohl, whose relegation-threatened side were humbled 4-0 at high-flying Southampton last weekend, face another Championship 'form horse' on Saturday in Coventry, who are unbeaten in their past nine matches in all competitions and have lost just once in the league since early November.

The Sky Blues will also call in at S6 on Friday week for a fourth-round FA Cup tie.Rohl said: “It’s crazy., but it is what it is and we have to do it and prepare. We have a ‘Coventry week’ and both teams know what happens.“It is what it is and I have had it in the past with (Bayern) Munich and at Leipzig, we played Munich in the cup at home and then two days later, in Munich.

"It is not easy, but you have to take this. Football is about the next game and then we go into the cup week.