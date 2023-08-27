SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Xisco Munoz rued costly mistakes but beleives he saw his team’s best performance yet in their defeat at Cardiff City.

Wednesday remain pointless after four games since returning to the Championship via the play-offs.

Saturday’s encounter seemed to be drifting towards a draw until former Cardiff player Will Vaulks was adjudged to have handled the ball as he dived to head clear a cross from the left.

Referee Darren Bond had no doubt it was a handball and and substitute Ryan Wintle calmly stepped up to slot the ball inside the left post to give new manager Erol Bulut his first taste of victory in the second-tier.

SCREAMER: Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan got his team back in the game at Cardiff City. Picture: Steve Ellis

It was cruel luck indeed for battling Wednesday, who thought a goal from their inspirational captain Barry Bannan was going to be enough to earn them their first point of the season after gaining promotion from League 1.

Bannan completed a final quarter revival for Wednesday with a superb left-footed shot from the edge of the ‘D’ that flew past Jack Alnwick and hit the top left corner.

It was nothing less than the visitors deserved for the concerted period of pressure they applied after going down 1-0 two minutes into the second half. Ike Ugbo’s third goal in four games had given the Bluebirds the lead

“I think it was our best performance of the season today and we need to continue like this. After we drew level we began to control the game and tried to go on to win it,” said Munoz.

FRUSTRATION: Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz Picture: Steve Ellis

“We need to improve on our clean sheets because at the moment we need to score at least two goals to win any game. We lost today because of some of our mistakes, it wasn’t so much a case of Cardiff winning it.

“I am very, very sad for my players because I know how hard they are working every day. We have lost the game because of some silly mistakes.”

An understandably delighted Bulut, added: “Today, for 90 minutes we were really fighting and we had our moments to make it easier for ourselves but I’m really happy we got three points for the morale of the team. It’s really important.”

Cardiff City: Alnwick, Ng, McGuinness, Goutas, Collins (R Colwill 81), Siopis, Ralls (Wintle 81), Ugbo (Tanner 73), Ramsey (Ahearne-Grant 81), O'Dowda, Meite (Etete 88). Unused substitutes: Runarsson, Adams, Sawyers, Rinomhota.