Sheffield Wednesday react to claims from Newcastle fans over 'overcrowding' at Hillsborough

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have dismissed claims from Newcastle United supporters that a lack of stewarding contributed to overcrowding in the Leppings Lane end in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Hillsborough.

The Football Association is conducting an investigation into the reports following criticism levelled towards Wednesday on social media after the game from Newcastle supporters among the 4,500 away contingent regarding a perceived lack of stewarding, allied to the 'dangerous' lay-out inside the ground.

The Leppings Lane end was the scene of the Hillsborough disaster in April 1989, when 97 Liverpool fans tragically lost their lives at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

An Owls statement read: "Further to a request from the Football Association on the afternoon of Monday 9 January, Sheffield Wednesday has now submitted its comprehensive observations to the governing body following last weekend’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie with Newcastle United.

CONCERNS: A number of Newcastle United supporters have reported overcrowding at Hillsborough during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday

"We have engaged in extensive dialogue with all relevant parties to review the circumstances to best assist the FA with their enquiries.

"Whilst it is inappropriate to outline in full the details of the submission at this time, the club feels it is important to emphasise that the stewarding numbers in place within the visitors’ section of the stadium exceeded the requirements of the Safety Certificate.

"The allocation of tickets issued to Newcastle supporters also complied absolutely with the Safety Certificate.

"In addition, fewer supporters entered the visitors’ turnstiles when aligned to the number of tickets allocated and sold.

"The turnstiles were opened 30 minutes earlier than a regular matchday, two hours before kick-off at 4pm, to allow Newcastle supporters to enter the stadium in a timely a manner as possible.

"There were no reports of injuries or medical assistance required on the West Stand logged with the club’s first aid operations manager before, during and after the game.

