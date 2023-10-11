All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Sheffield Wednesday reeling from another injury blow as international returns to Championship club for treatment

ROCK-BOTTOM Sheffield Wednesday have suffered another blow with the club confirming that Chilean international Juan Delgado has returned to Hillsborough for treatment.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST

Chilean officials announced on Tuesday that Delgado, 30, who joined the Owls in the summer, has gone under the knife after sustaining a hip injury.

Chile host Peru on Friday and then visit Venezuela next Tuesday but Delgado is to head back to the UK to start his rehabilitation work.Delgado joined Wednesday from Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira in late July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move saw the South American reunite with ex-Owls head coach Xisco Munoz, who previously worked with the player at Spanish outfit Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday's Juan Delgado celebrates his goal at Hull City back in August. Picture: Steve EllisSheffield Wednesday's Juan Delgado celebrates his goal at Hull City back in August. Picture: Steve Ellis
Sheffield Wednesday's Juan Delgado celebrates his goal at Hull City back in August. Picture: Steve Ellis

Delgado, who can operate a right-back alongside on the right flank, had been a regular under the Spaniard, who was sacked last week following the Owls' awful start to the campaign. He has made 14 appearances for the club.

Another summer recruit in defensive midfielder Momo Diaby is also currently sidelined after suffering an ill-timed foot injury on his debut against Preston on August 19

Managerless Wednesday, who return to action at Watford on October 21, have several other injury concerns with Barry Bannan and Josh Windass both missing the club's recent games against Sunderland, West Brom and Huddersfield Town.

Related topics:HillsboroughPortuguese