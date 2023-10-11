Sheffield Wednesday reeling from another injury blow as international returns to Championship club for treatment

ROCK-BOTTOM Sheffield Wednesday have suffered another blow with the club confirming that Chilean international Juan Delgado has returned to Hillsborough for treatment.

Chilean officials announced on Tuesday that Delgado, 30, who joined the Owls in the summer, has gone under the knife after sustaining a hip injury.

Chile host Peru on Friday and then visit Venezuela next Tuesday but Delgado is to head back to the UK to start his rehabilitation work.Delgado joined Wednesday from Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira in late July.

The move saw the South American reunite with ex-Owls head coach Xisco Munoz, who previously worked with the player at Spanish outfit Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

Sheffield Wednesday's Juan Delgado celebrates his goal at Hull City back in August. Picture: Steve Ellis

Delgado, who can operate a right-back alongside on the right flank, had been a regular under the Spaniard, who was sacked last week following the Owls' awful start to the campaign. He has made 14 appearances for the club.

Another summer recruit in defensive midfielder Momo Diaby is also currently sidelined after suffering an ill-timed foot injury on his debut against Preston on August 19