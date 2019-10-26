Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk pleased rather than frustrated by 0-0 draw with Leeds United

Garry Monk felt Sheffield Wednesday deserved more than a point at home to Leeds United, but his over-riding emotion was one of statisfaction, rather than disappointment.

Although both sides hit the woodwork in terrible conditions at Hillsborough - Steven Fletcher crashing an effort against the bar for the hosts, Edjan Alioski's header hitting the post for Leeds - the Owls were the better side.

Kieren Westwood made an outstanding save from a Patrick Bamford header but his opposite number Kiko Casilla was forced to be the better goalkeeper, making a fingertip save from Wednesday' Liam Palmer, Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu.

"I feel proud of that performance," said Monk afterwards. "Overall it was a really goodf advert for the Championship, two really good teams going at it in a derby game in those conditions.

"I think overall our performance warranted the three points. If any team deserved it, it was us, especially in the second half.

"We had the most offensive actions in the whole game and like you'd expect, we needed a fantastic save from Westy (Kieren Westwood) and towards the end Foxy (Morgan Fox) cleared his line but apart from that, really, you won't often see Leeds under that pressure.

"It was them that were scrambling towards the end. I thought we were very dominant in the second half and throughout the game. We showed huge determination and quality and we deserved to win the game but I can't complain."

Wednesday played a more physical game well suited to the players, the wet conditions and their 4-4-2 formation and Leeds struggled at times.

"I played against Leeds last season twice (as manager of Birmingham City), I had a certain way of thinking I could affect them and we showed it again today," said Monk.

"I thought we were very effective with it and unlucky not to win this game as well."

Leeds substitute Eddie Nketiah was fortunate not to be sent off for a stray elbow on Joey Pelupessy, drafted into the XI when Julian Borner was injured in the warm-up, but Monk did not see the incident and his only complaint was that play was waved on to allow Jack Harrison to have a blocked shot, then pulled back when Wednesday won the ball.