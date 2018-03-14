Sheffield Wednesday’s Pelupessy is relishing derby date at Leeds United

Joey Pelupessy kicked off the season playing against Ajax in his native Netherlands but is relishing the chance to play in another Yorkshire derby on Saturday.

The Dutchman impressed with Heracles in the Eredivisie to earn a January move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite manager Jos Luhukay’s liking for squad rotation, Pelupessy has featured 10 times for the Owls – including Yorkshire derbies at the Riverside and Oakwell – in his first two months at Hillsborough.

Both derbies finished in draws, and the 24-year-old is hoping to improve on that record at Elland Road on Saturday, when the Owls face Leeds United.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Pelupessy. “Derbies are the games you want to play. Hopefully I’m going to play. I can’t wait.

“If we could get three points there, it would give everyone a lift. I don’t know too much about their situation but it is a big, important game for us. If we keep fighting and work hard, we will be fine.

“It would lift everybody around the club if we could get a positive result.

“We have to keep fighting. If we can get a good result, you are going to play more positive with each other.

“Maybe then we will start to get more luck going our way.

“We have to stick together, fight hard and then it will come.

“We have a lot of talent and very good players. I see it every day on the training ground.

“It is new to me that the manager is rotating because in Holland you have like 34 games. It is not too much like here. Most of the time if you might play 30 games.

“Here, it is every week a new team or maybe four or five changes. It’s new for me but I like it. It takes time for me but that’s no problem. I will keep going.”

Wednesday have won just once in the Championship in 2018, but Luhukay’s team came close to a second victory on Saturday - only to be denied by Bolton’s stoppage-time equaliser.

That result meant the Owls still have one eye on the relegation scrap beneath them, eight points clear of third-from-bottom Birmingham City with nine games remaining.

“Frustrating is not a word I like to use but I’m very disappointed we conceded in the last minute,” said Pelupessy.

“It’s difficult but we have to stick together.

“You know you can do better than a home draw but we didn’t lose so that is the positive thing.”

Pelupessy – netted a stunning goal at Millwall last month – and has quickly settled into life in England following his £2.5m move from Holland.

He said: ”I like it here. I like living here and I’m enjoying the football. The fans are amazing.

“Everybody is so positive and are helping me. It’s like a warm place to me so I’m very happy with that.

“I like the English people and hopefully they also like me. It is good to be here now two months and I’m very happy.

“Everything is new to me. I see it as a big challenge and an adventure. It is also good for my development and that’s why I’m here.”

As most foreign players find time to acclimatise to a new country, Former FC Twente youngster Pelupessy believes Owls fans have yet to see him in top form.

“I think it might be next season until we see the best of me,” he said.

“We have two months to go and I will use these nine games for my development to get into the team and to get to know everybody.

“Hopefully in a few weeks you will see more of me also and next season. I’m looking forward.”