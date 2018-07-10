Sheffield Wednesday’s Rhodes heads to Norwich City on loan

Have your say

JORDAN RHODES, the Sheffield Wednesday striker, has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan deal.

The Canaries are understood to have paid a £1m loan fee for the 28-year-old and agreed to pay his wages in full.

Getting Rhodes, who has netted ten goals in 18 months since joining from Middlesbrough in an £8m deal, off the wage bill was a priority for the Owls this summer.

His departure may give head coach Jos Luhukay some leeway in the transfer market. Full back Jack Hunt left Wednesday for Bristol City in a £1.6m deal earlier this week.