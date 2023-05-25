All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday sell out 38,000 Wembley ticket allocation for League One play-off final against Barnsley FC

Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their near-38,000 ticket allocation for Monday's League One play-off final against Barnsley at Wembley.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th May 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:47 BST

The Owls sold their tickets in less than 60 hours, including an additional 1,355 they were given on Wednesday afternoon when their original allocation for the east end of the ground was snapped up.

The game will be their first at Wembley since 2016, and the winners will be playing in next season's Championship.

The news comes despite disruption to the bank holiday train services on the Midland Mainline, with engineering work set to significantly affect” services between May 27 and June 11.

Queuing systems will be in place at London St Pancras and Sheffield stations on Monday.

Barnsley announced on Tuesday their sales had passed the 20,000 mark.

Wednesday had the third biggest attendances in this season's League One, their 25,647 avergae for the regular season beaten only by Derby County and Ipswich Town.

For those unable to get tickets, Monday's 3pm game is live on Sky Sports.

SUPPORT: Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate their incredible play-off semi-final second leg win over Peterborough United with defender Dominic Iorfa in their midst
