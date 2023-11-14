Sheffield Wednesday set for 'mini-pre-season' as Danny Rohl looks to up the intensity at Hillsborough
By the Championship’s unrelenting standards, the Owls' schedule has been relatively light since Rohl was appointed manager midway through October's international break, playing five games in four week.
But at the start of another one which will be followed by 10 games up to and including New Year's Day, Rohl knows he needs to put work into the legs of his players, as well as improving their football after four scoreless defeats in that opening spell for the side bottom of the Championship.
"We have good fundamentals and you can see now nearly every player is (available) in the squad, which shows we are very strong on the medical side," said Rohl, in his first managerial job.
"We find good solutions between training hard and recovery but when we have recovery it's more about work on the mind, with videos, and maybe some soft training sessions on the pitch.
"During the international break we will train stronger on the physical side of it. It will be a little bit like a pre-season for one week to train hard and improve our fundamentals to be ready for December, with a lot of matches and not so much training."
A good week for the Cadamarteri family has seen forward Caelan-Kole invited to train with England Under-15s despite being only 13. On Saturday his 18-year-old brother Bailey – also at Wednesday – made his league debut in the 4-0 defeat to Millwall.
Caelan-Kole has scored 30 goals in 13 matches for the Owls under-14 and under-15s this term.
The pair are sons of former Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City forward Danny.