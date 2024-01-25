Sheffield Wednesday set to hand out debut for FA Cup game against Coventry City

With January signing James Beadle cup-tied having already played for Oxford United in this season's competition and Devis Vasquez's loan from AC Milan cancelled, the plan was to play Cameron Dawson in the fourth-round game at Hillsborough.

But an injury to him has opened the door to 18-year-old Northern Ireland youth international Charles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Danny Rohl, who says he will pick close to his strongest available side, albeit with some young players possibly on the bench, has no qualms about throwing the Manchester City youth product in.

"I'm very convinced about him," said Rohl. "He's trained very well since I arrived, he played in the under-21s well, he has potential.

"Two weeks ago I got a question about him going out a loan and I said you never know, this is football.

"This week it's gone quickly and he is on the pitch in the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the transfer window you have to be sure you have a strong team and we are convinced about him because he's shown potential. It's a good opportunity for him."

DEBUT: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles (centre)

Asked when Charles knew he would be playing, Rohl said: "It was Wednesday, I think, when we assessed the situation and got the result (of initial tests on Dawson).

"He is ready to go. You prepare to be ready for the moment, it's not about from zero to 100 per cent. I am convinced he will play well and then we will see.

"It's a great game, a home cup home, he's looking forward to this game and hopefully he'll enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course he's excited but he is very calm. He trained with focus and good intensity and all the things you need."

The extent of Dawson's injury is still to be determined.

Rohl has made two signing already this window – Beadle and Ike Ugbo – and is hoping for more. Others are likely to leave as a result but Rohl says it is not a case of that happening before others can come in.

He has been open about being prepared to move on the likes of Michael Smith, Lee Gregory and Reece James if the right offer for all parties comes along. Negotiations with Paul Warne's Derby County over a loan for Smith, for example, seem tio be struggling to find an accommodation.

"We have honest conversations with the players, not just when the transfer window is open so they know exactly the position at the moment," said Rohl. "Lee Gregory and Michael Smith can help some teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it's still the same, if some players want players from us they also have to find an agreement, the same as for us if we want players.

"We have to find the best situation for everybody that makes sense. If not, they are still players for my team it's about going forward together."