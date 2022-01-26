Sheffield Wednesday sign Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City

The centre-back is the Owls' third signing of the January window after Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules both arrived at Hillsborough earlier this month.

Dean brings plenty of experience to Darren Moore's side with the former Southampton and Brentford player having made 400 senior appearances.

The 30-year-old had played 15 games for Birmingham this season and last made an appearance at the end of November.

NEW ARRIVAL: Harlee Dean. Picture: Getty Images.

He started his career at in the youth set-up at Dagenham & Redbridge before joining Southampton in 2010. He joined Brentford on loan in 2011 before securing a permanent move in 2012.