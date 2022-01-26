Sheffield Wednesday sign Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean on loan for the remainder of the season.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 2:25 pm

The centre-back is the Owls' third signing of the January window after Jordan Storey and Tyreece John-Jules both arrived at Hillsborough earlier this month.

Dean brings plenty of experience to Darren Moore's side with the former Southampton and Brentford player having made 400 senior appearances.

The 30-year-old had played 15 games for Birmingham this season and last made an appearance at the end of November.

NEW ARRIVAL: Harlee Dean. Picture: Getty Images.

He started his career at in the youth set-up at Dagenham & Redbridge before joining Southampton in 2010. He joined Brentford on loan in 2011 before securing a permanent move in 2012.

Dean went on to make 224 appearances for the Bees and was named captain at the club in 2016. The defender made the switch to Birmingham in 2017 and has played 175 games for the club.

