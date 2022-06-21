The former Cardiff City player and Wales international will join the Owls on July 1 with his deal with the Bluebirds expires.

His arrival follows on from the captures of central defender Ben Heneghan and experienced goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaulks started his career with Tranmere Rovers before moving north of the border to Falkirk.

Will Vaulks.

He returned south to the Millers in 2016 and came to prominence during his time at the South Yorkshire club, playing 125 games and winning the Player of the Year award in his second season as his side won promotion to the Championship in 2017-18.

Following the Millers' relegation at the end of the following season, Vaulks moved to Cardiff for a seven-figure fee and made over 100 appearances in his three seasons at the club.

Wednesday are also in the hunt to sign two of Vaulks's former Millers colleagues in the shape of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, whose deals both expire at the end of this month, with the pair yet to agree new deals.

The Millers are still fighting to keep both players and convince them to stay put at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, despite offers from elsewhere, most notably Wednesday.

Millers manager Paul Warne, confident that the Championship newcomers will have completed the additions of two wing-backs and potentially additions in the striking and centre-half departments by the end of the week, told the BBC: "In regards to Smudge (Smith) and Iky (Ihiekwe), I know they are well thought of at our football club. We have done everything we can with the chairman's support to try and keep them.

"I am pretty confident of keeping one or both, but I also could have gone down a different route and been criticised for it. I could have literally said to them: 'It is now or never, literally sign it or we part company.' But I have a real tight relationship with both players and understand their quandary.

"They are at an age where it is their last big contract."

"I have always left the door open for them and always been honest and candid. I have spoke to them at least two or three times a week at least for the last four weeks and I have ever sent them comedy video messages, when I have had a drink, begging them to stay! I think we have done everything we can and I am hopeful that both will stay, but I cannot guarantee it.

"I can only control what we do. I cannot control what anyone else wants to offer them or what any other manager wants to tell them." I have been honest and I am hopeful those two will stay.

"But there will be new additions as we need to sign another seven or eight players."